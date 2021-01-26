Last updated on

Last updated on Jan 26, 2021, 01:30 pm

Chelsea sacked manager Frank Lampard on Monday after an 18-month spell. The Blues decided to part way with the club legend after their recent string of results that left the side ninth in the league table. Despite earning Champions League and FA Cup progression, Chelsea ran out of patience with Lampard, with many believing he wasn't given the time. We present Lampard's numbers.

Money Summer spending spree increased the pressure on Lampard

Chelsea invested a whopping £222.5m in transfers in the summer transfer window. At a time when the whole world is impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, this sum of money was always going to attract immediate expectations. Notably, Chelsea signed Kai Havertz and Timo Werner for a combined fee of £117.5m. The two German players are yet to make any sort of impact.

Premier League Chelsea's story in the Premier League 2020-21 season

Chelsea sit ninth at the moment, having picked up 29 points from 19 games. They have scored 33 goals, besides conceding 23. Their form of late was disappointing. In the last eight games, Chelsea claimed just seven points. They accumulated two wins, one draw, and five losses. The manner in which they lost against Arsenal, Manchester City, and Leicester highlighted their shortcomings.

Chelsea Chelsea's performances in other cup competitions this season

Chelsea qualified for the round of 16 in the Champions League after topping Group E. They accumulated 14 points from six games with a goal difference of +12. Notably, Chelsea didn't suffer a single defeat. In the FA Cup, they have progressed into the fifth round after a win against Luton Town. They were earlier ousted by Tottenham via penalties in the League Cup.

Last season How did Chelsea perform in the 2019-20 season?

Lampard replaced Maurizio Sarri had won the Europa League. He guided Chelsea to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League. They picked up 66 points and finished below Man United on goal difference. Chelsea also reached the FA Cup final, before losing against Arsenal. They were hammered by eventual champions Bayern in the UCL round of 16. United beat them in the EFL Cup.

Do you know? The crucial numbers for Lampard

Lampard managed the Blues in 84 matches in all competitions. He won 44, drew 17, and lost 23 to register a win percentage of 52.4. Notably, Lampard left with the lowest points-per-game record of the dozen managers since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.

