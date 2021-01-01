Manchester United will be aiming to continue their impressive form in the Premier League 2020-21 season when they take on a resurgent Aston Villa at Old Trafford later tonight. Second-placed United have 30 points and go level with leaders Liverpool with a win, having played a game less. Meanwhile, Villa are aiming to go six successive games unbeaten. Here is the preview.

Team news United vs Villa: Team news and selection

Edinson Cavani is set to miss the match as he has been handed a three-game ban after he decided not to contest a charge related to a post on Instagram. United defender Victor Lindelof is set to be absent due to a back injury. Tyrone Mings is available for Villa after serving a one-match ban. Meanwhile, Ross Barkley is expected to return from injury.

MUNAVL A tight game expected between two in-form teams

Manchester United have won two successive games at home and this will help them in terms of confidence. United will need to break down Villa, who have conceded the second-lowest goals this season (14). The visitors have been impressive this season and one expects them to test United and make things difficult. Altogether, a crunch battle awaits the two sides.

Details Predicted starting XI, Fantasy Dream11 and match prediction

Manchester United predicted starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial. Aston Villa predicted starting XI: Martinez; Cash, Hause, Mings, Targett; Luiz, McGinn; El Ghazi, Barkley, Grealish; Watkins. Dream11 team prediction (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Bailly, Maguire, Targett; Fred, McTominay; Watkins, Fernandes (c), Grealish (vc); Rashford. Match prediction: Manchester United 0-0 Aston Villa.

Stat attack Presenting the key stats ahead of the match

Villa have won just three of their last 50 league games against United. The hosts are enjoying a nine-match unbeaten league run, winning seven and drawing two. Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 32 goals in his 29 league appearances, scoring 18 and setting up 14. Villa can win their ninth game of the season, winning the same number in the entire 2019-20.

Information Timing and TV listing