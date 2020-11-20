Chelsea have got off to a good start in the Premier League 2020-21 season. Frank Lampard's side sits fifth in the standings with 15 points under their belt. Chelsea's attacking richness could take them far this season. New acquisition Timo Werner is finding his feet in England and has impressed for the Blues of late. Here are his numbers.

Werner Werner has been involved in five goals this season

After a slow start, Werner is showing why Chelsea went on to get him for RB Leipzig in the summer. The German international can play from the left and a central striker as well to showcase his versatility. In the ongoing season, Werner has scored four goals so far in eight games. He has also contributed with an assist.

Numbers A breakdown of Werner's numbers this season

Werner is averaging 0.50 goals per match this season. He has scored one header, besides netting the other three with his favorite right foot. He has had 20 shots in total, with nine of them being on target. Notably, he has hit the woodwork three times. He has also created one big chance this season so far.

Chelsea Werner will hope to continue his form against Newcastle

The Blues face Newcastle United on Saturday and Werner will be buzzing with confidence. Chelsea have scored three-plus goals in five of their last six league games. It shows the attacking threat they carry under manager Frank Lampard. Notably, Werner can become the first Chelsea player to score in five successive matches in all competitions since Didier Drogba in November 2009.

Form Chelsea will want to continue their unbeaten run