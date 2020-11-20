Australia and India are set to lock horns for a three-match ODi series, starting on November 27. The two teams are braced for a long series Down Under, which also comprises of three T20Is and four Tests. Australia's swashbuckling opener David Warner has had a decent record against India. He will be aiming to script several records in the upcoming ODI series.

Feats A look at Warner's ODI feats and performance against India

In 126 ODIs, Warner has accumulated a total of 5,303 runs at an average of 44.94. The southpaw has maintained a strike rate of 95.42. Warner has amassed 18 centuries and 21 fifties, with a best of 179. Meanwhile, he has scored 838 runs against India at 49.29. He has three tons and four fifties under his belt.

Runs Warner can get to 1,000 career ODI runs against India

Warner is 162 shy of registering 1,000 career runs against India. He could become the 10th Aussie batsman to achieve this mark. If he achieves this milestone, then Warner will surpass the likes of former Aussie internationals Michael Clarke (858), Geoff Marsh (943) and Mark Waugh (974) in terms of career ODI runs against India.

ODIs Warner can script these ODI records

Warner can get past former Australian batsmen Damien Martyn (5,346) and Michael Hussey (5,442) in terms of career ODI runs. Warner (558) also needs 13 fours to surpass the tally of Shane Watson (570). He can also overcome Matthew Hayden (87) in terms of career ODI sixes (82). A ton will see Warner steer clear of Mark Waugh (18) and become Australia's second-highest centurion.

