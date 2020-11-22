Tottenham beat Manchester City 2-0 in gameweek nine of the Premier League 2020-21 season. The win has helped Spurs to go atop the Premier League table for now. Spurs won their sixth league game of the season as City suffered their second loss of the campaign to be stationed at 10th position. Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso were the goal-scorers.

#TOTMCI How did the match pan out?

Tanguy Ndombele clipped a simple ball over the top and Son made a sleek run to force Ederson out of his goal. Son slotted home past the City goal-keeper to hand Spurs a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute. City had a goal ruled out by VAR and threatened often, however, Spurs got the second after substitute Lo Celso scored just after coming on.

Duo Lucky number nine for Son and Kane

Son Heung-min continued his sublime run of form. He scored his ninth goal of the league campaign and is now top of the scoring chart this season. Meanwhile, Harry Kane has shown his versatile side by often dropping back. The England international set up Lo Celso for the second. With this assist, Kane now has nine under his belt this season (highest).

Stats Notable records scripted in the match

According to Opta, Tottenham will finish a day top of the league table for the first time since August 2014. Kane, who has nine assists, had provided eight across previous three campaigns combined. Lo Celso scored just 35 seconds after coming on as a substitute. This is now the quickest goal by a sub since Bernardo Silva's 17th-second strike versus Brighton in August 2019.

Do you know? Contrasts for Mourinho and City

Jose Mourinho has lost just one of his last 68 Premier League games when his team has scored the first goal (W57 D10). City have gone on to lose six of their last seven away league games when conceding the first goal (D1).

Information Son continues his fine run against Man City

As per Opta, Son Heung-min has now scored six goals in his last six appearances against Man City in all competitions, Previously, he had netted just one in his first six versus City for Tottenham.