The fourth round of the FA Cup saw some fascinating results as several Premier League sides impressed. The focus will now be on the fifth round where several top draw matches are set to be played. The fifth-round draw was made on January 11 and the matches will be played in the week commencing February 8. Here are the key details.

Duo Manchester clubs look to make it count

Manchester clubs United and City are considered to be amongst the favorites for the FA Cup honor. United beat Liverpool in an entertaining 3-2 victory, whereas, City left it late against Cheltenham Town. The Red Devils, who face an in-form West Ham, will look forward to the bench strength in making an absolute impact. City travel to Swansea and will eye a quarter-finals berth.

Spurs Mourinho insists Spurs will not give up any competition

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has insisted his side will not give up on any competition they are fighting for this season. Spurs beat Wycombe Wanderers 4-1 and will face a tricky test against Everton next. Tottenham are in the final of the Carabao Cup, besides being alive in both Europa and FA Cup. They are also fighting for the Premier League title.

Chelsea Chelsea will hope to progress under Tuchel

Chelsea, who have sacked Frank Lampard, have lined up Thomas Tuchel as the next head coach. The German will take over the side after being sacked by PSG last month. The Blues overcame Luton Town in the fourth round and face an away test against Barnsley. This is a competition Tuchel will want his side to do well in. There is plenty on offer.

Information FA Cup fifth-round draw