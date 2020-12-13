Manchester United mid-fielder Paul Pogba has been in the news after his agent Mino Raiola said that the Frenchman should leave the club. Critics and fans lashed out on both the player and Raiola as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer criticized the latter. However, Pogba has taken to Instagram and said he will always fight for the club and is 1,000% involved. Here's more.

Mino Raiola 'He [Pogba] is no longer able to express himself'

The 27-year-old France mid-fielder's agent, Raiola, said that the player is unhappy at the club and has to change teams. Raiola told Tuttosport, "Paul is unhappy. He is no longer able to express himself as he would like and as expected of him" He added that Pogba needs to move on. "He has to change teams; he has to change the air," said Raiola.

Clash Raiola wants United to let Pogba leave, Solskjaer hits back

Raiola added that the best solution for all parties is to let Pogba go. "He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, but I think the best solution for the parties is to sell him in the next market." Post his comments, United boss Solskjaer said that Raiola should realize that football is a team sport.

Quote I've always fought and will always fight for United: Pogba

Pogba, who played the full 90 minutes against Manchester City on Saturday, stated that he will always fight for United. "I've always fought and will always fight for United, my team-mates and the fans," he wrote on Instagram.

Talks Pogba has been talked about a lot

Pogba, had rejoined United from Juventus for £89m in 2016. Since then, he has made no secret of his desire to play for Real Madrid. In November, France manager Didier Deschamps said Pogba cannot be happy with his situation at United. Meanwhile, Raiola had earlier said that new contract discussions would take place. However, things have now changed.

Involvement Pogba says things are clear between him and United

Pogba said things are clear between him and Manchester United. He also said today is what matters and that he is 1,000% involved. "Bla bla is not important. The future is far, today is what matters and I am 1,000% involved! Always strong together.. all has been clear between the club and myself and that will never change," he claimed.

Analysis The reality of Pogba's situation and what lies ahead