West Indies avoided another innings defeat as New Zealand imposed a follow-on on Day 3 of the ongoing Wellington Test. After Kyle Jamieson picked up five wickets, his compatriot Tim Southee ran through the WI lower-order to complete his five-for. Although the tourists struggled to get going in the second innings as well, skipper Jason Holder stuck around. Here are the key takeaways.

Day 3 How did Day 3 pan out?

WI continued with their overnight score of 124/8 before they were bowled out for 131. Following-on, WI had an ideal start, however, Trent Boult got rid of Kraigg Brathwaite soon. Brathwaite's opening partner John Campbell showed some intent, but departed on 68. Notably, Holder and Joshua Da Silva propelled WI to 244/6 (trail by 85 runs) before bad light stopped play.

Bowlers Southee completes his 11th five-for in Test cricket

Southee quickly dismissed Da Silva and Shannon Gabriel in the first session to clinch his 11th five-wicket haul (Test cricket). He previously sent back Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, and Jermaine Blackwood, on the second day. Earlier, Kyle Jamieson also scalped his second five-for in Tests. In the second innings, Trent Boult remains the pick of NZ's bowlers so far, having accounted for three wickets.

John Campbell Campbell slams his second Test fifty

WI opener John Campbell was on the charge, even though wickets kept falling on other end. He raced to his second half-century in Test cricket, having scored 68 off 109 balls. Interestingly, Campbell batted with four different batting partners before he was dismissed. He also shared a positive 89-run stand with Shamarh Brooks, who made a 72-ball 36.

