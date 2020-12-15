There will be no move for Manchester United mid-fielder Paul Pogba in the January transfer window claimed his agent, Mino Raiola. Raiola was recently criticized for claiming that Pogba is unhappy at United and has to change teams. That saw Pogba pledge his commitment to the club on social media. However, Raiola has now said Pogba could remain at United until next summer.

Comments We will see what happens next summer: Raiola

Raiola had previously appeared to suggest that the 27-year-old World Cup winning mid-fielder wanted to leave United during the next transfer window. "I was talking about next summer," Raiola has now claimed. "It's very difficult to see big clubs making these kinds of transfers in January. We will see what happens next summer," he added.

Focus Pogba has been talked about a lot

Pogba, had rejoined United from Juventus for £89m in 2016. Since then, he has made no secret of his desire to play for Real Madrid. In November, France manager Didier Deschamps said Pogba cannot be happy with his situation at United. Meanwhile, Raiola had earlier said that new contract discussions would take place. However, things have now changed.

Involvement Pogba says things are clear between him and United

Pogba said things are clear between him and Manchester United. He also said today is what matters and that he is 1,000% involved. "Bla bla is not important. The future is far, today is what matters and I am 1,000% involved! Always strong together.. all has been clear between the club and myself and that will never change," he claimed.

Analysis The reality of Pogba's situation and what lies ahead

Pogba - whose contract runs out in 2022 - has not lived up to expectations. He has scored 35 goals in 172 matches. The 2018 World Cup winner has been far too inconsistent for his liking. Recently, Pogba has shown signs of improvement and he needs to carry this form. His suitors want to see him perform, or else, things could get difficult.

Raiola What had Raiola said recently about Pogba?