Last updated on Jan 25, 2021, 12:58 am

Bruno Fernandes' 78th-minute free-kick earned Manchester United a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford. The FA Cup agony continued for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Under the German, the Reds have now failed to progress beyond the fourth round in five of their six seasons. Here we list the records broken in this enthralling encounter.

MUNLIV Fernandes' brilliance helps United pip Liverpool

The Reds went ahead with a neat finish from Mohamed Salah in the 18th minute. However, Marcus Rashford's brilliant cross-field pass found Mason Greenwood, who converted his shot. In the second half, United went ahead with Rashford scoring from a Greenwood pass. Salah equalized for the visitors running onto Roberto Firmino's pass. Fabinho's foul earned United a free-kick, which Fernandes scored.

FA Cup Brilliant United register these records

As per Opta, Manchester United have eliminated Liverpool from the FA Cup proper for the 10th time. In the competition's history, only Liverpool themselves (12 versus Everton) have knocked a particular side out more times (including finals). Rashford has now scored four goals in five appearances against Liverpool at Old Trafford. Greenwood netted his first goal for United in 11 appearances in all competitions.

Opta stats Salah shines for Liverpool with a brace

Roberto Firmino has assisted Mohamed Salah with 17 goals in all competitions for Liverpool. This is the most any player has set up another for the side under Klopp. Salah has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season. This is now the joint-most of any Premier League player along with Tottenham's Harry Kane. Salah now has 113 career goals for Liverpool.

Duo Fernandes and Rashford register these records

Since his United debut in February 2020, Portugal's Fernandes has scored more goals than any other player for Premier League clubs (28). Fernandes has now scored these many goals in 51 games. This was his 16th goal this season. Meanwhile, Greenwood (19 years 115 days) is the youngest United player to score against Liverpool since Wayne Rooney in January 2005 (19 years 83 days).

Do you know? Liverpool have won just once in last seven games

Since beating Crystal Palace 7-0, the Reds have managed one win in seven games in all competitions. 1-1 vs West Brom, 0-0 vs Newcastle, 0-1 vs Southampton, 4-1 vs Aston Villa (U23), 0-0 vs United, 0-1 vs Burnley, 2-3 vs United.