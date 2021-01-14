Barcelona qualified for the Spanish Super Cup final after sealing a penalty shootout against Real Sociedad following a 1-1 draw after extra time. Frenkie de Jong saw his 39th-minute goal get canceled by Mikel Oyarzabal as the game headed into extra time. It remained so until 120 minutes before Riqui Puig scored the decisive spot-kick for the Spanish giants. Here are further details.

Match details How did the match pan out?

De Jong headed Barcelona ahead in the 39th minute after a nice link-up play between Martin Braithwaite and Antoine Griezmann. However, De Jong then handled the ball in the penalty area early in the second half, with Mikel Oyarzabal leveling from the spot. Griezmann and De Jong both missed from the spot as Puig scored the decisive spot-kick. Marc-Andre ter Stegen made crucial saves.

Stats Some notable penalty stats

Ter Stegen made six saves against Sociedad, equaling the best tally in a single game for Barca this season across competitions. He had also saved six versus Dynamo Kyiv in the UCL. He saved two of the five penalties in the shootout. Meanwhile, Oyarzabal has scored more penalties without missing one than any other La Liga player since the start of 2015-16 across competitions.

Numbers A look at the key numbers scripted

Frenkie de Jong has amassed three goals in 24 appearances for Barcelona under manager Ronald Koeman in all competitions. As per Opta, this is one more than he netted with Ernesto Valverde (1 goal in 26 apps) and Quique Setien (1 in 16) combined. Barca have not lost any of their last 10 games without Lionel Messi across competitions (W8 D2).

Information Barca to face Real Madrid or Athletic Club

Barcelona will face either Real Madrid or Athletic Club in the Spanish Super Cup final. Real and Athletic face in the second semi-final of the tournament later tonight.

Twitter Post Barca have a chance to win trophy