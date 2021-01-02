Gameweek 14 of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season sees seven games to be played later tonight. Meanwhile, two games are set to be played on Sunday. Second-placed Bayer Leverkusen face an away test against Frankfurt. Meanwhile, an inconsistent Borussia Dortmund host Wolfsburg at home on Sunday, alongside Bayern Munich, who play against Mainz. RB Leipzig travel away to Stuttgart. Here are further details.

#SGEB04 High-flying Leverkusen up against Frankfurt

With Andre Silva and Leon Bailey on offer, there could be goals in the Frankfurt versus Leverkusen encounter. Silva has scored nine and assisted two so far this Bundesliga season. Frankfurt ended their nine-game winless run after winning the previous league game against Augsburg. They are ninth in the standings. Meanwhile, Leverkusen are placed second. They have collected 28 points so far.

Dortmund Can Dortmund arrest their slide?

Dortmund are set to welcome back Erling Haaland for the visit of Wolfsburg in the Signal Iduna Park. The hosts are placed fifth, eight points adrift of leaders Bayern. Notably, they have suffered three successive home defeats in the league. Dortmund have claimed just seven points from the previous 21 available. Wolfsburg have only lost one of their first 13 matches.

Bayern aim to consolidate their position atop

Bayern head into the match against Mainz after being unbeaten in 11 successive league games. Robert Lewandowski has netted 17 goals in the Bundesliga 2020-21 season (highest). The Pole has scored three in his last three meetings against Mainz. Meanwhile, Mainz are winless in their last eight against Bayern, losing seven. Mainz have faced nine defeats already this season.

#VFBRBL Stuttgart-Leipzig encounter promises aplenty

Stuttgart will aim to stop Leipzig in an expected crunch battle. The hosts have suffered just three defeats so far this season. It's their most successful start to a campaign since winning the league in 2006-07. However, they are winless in their first six home games this season (D4 L2). Meanwhile, third-placed Leipzig have never lost to a promoted Bundesliga team (W14, D3).