New Zealand will be aiming to get the job done against Pakistan in the second Test match, starting on Sunday. The Kiwis have a 1-0 lead in the two-match series and look like the favorites to come out triumphant. The Kane Williamson-led side will also go atop the ICC Test Rankings if they seal the series. Here's the preview.

The Kiwis are strong at home and have maintained a 100% record here in the ICC World Test Championship. They will be aiming to secure a sixth successive Test match at home and enjoy three consecutive 2-0 series wins. The hosts are placed third in the Test Championship table and a positive result will be massive. Pakistan are fifth and need a win.

Pakistan suffered a blow as Babar Azam has been ruled out of the second Test as he is still recovering from the fracture in his right thumb. Pakistan need answers with the bat and character is needed at the moment. They have to be more precise and winning key moments will help them. Pakistan's bowlers did a reasonable job and have to be consistent.

Yasir Shah (47) needs three scalps to register the milestone of 50 against New Zealand in Test cricket. Tim Southee (300) needs eight scalps to surpass former England pacer Fred Trueman in terms of career Test wickets (307). New Zealand captain Kane Williamson needs 123 runs more to reach the 7,000-run mark in Test cricket and become the third Kiwi batsman to do so.

