The playing XI of the Indian cricket team for the second Test against Australia, starting tomorrow has been announced. The Boxing Day Test will be held at the MCG. Notably, Australia won the opening Day-Night Test. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will see Shubman Gill and pacer Mohammed Siraj make their debuts. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has also been included. Here are further details.

Shaw and Saha dropped for the second Test

Team India dropped opener Prithvi Shaw and wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha for the second Test match. Shaw managed scores of 0 and 4 in the first Test and his technique was criticized. Going through a rough patch, this seems to be the right call by the team management. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has been added in place of Wriddhiman Saha, who didn't offer anything significant.

Team India playing XI for second Test

A look at Team India playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Gill will need to grab his chance

Shubman Gill must have felt hard done after he wasn't included in the opening Test. Prior to that, he went on to get scores of 43 and 65 against Australia A in the three-day D/N tour game. Gill looked positive and played some stunning shots against the Aussie pacers. And now, he does get a chance and will need to make things count.

Siraj joins Bumrah and Umesh in the pace unit

With Mohammed Shami getting ruled out of the series, Siraj comes in as his replacement. The right-arm pacer will be the third pacer in the side alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav. Siraj looked impressive in the two practice games against Australia A. He has valuable experience playing abroad for India A. Notably, Siraj has 44 wickets at 27.63.

Jadeja gets the nod ahead of KL Rahul

There were talks of KL Rahul coming in for Virat Kohli, however, the management has given the nod to all-rounder Jadeja. He will provide the cushion as the fifth bowler and his contributions in the lower middle order can help the side immensely.

What to expect from Team India in the second Test?

Australia thrashed India by eight wickets in the opening Test after the latter was dismissed for just 36 in the second innings. This Indian team looks more balanced on paper, with the inclusion of an experienced campaigner like Jadeja. Meanwhile, Pant also offers more significance as the wicket-keeper batsman. The focus will be on the pacers and India would want them to be consistent.

