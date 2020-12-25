Team India is gearing up for the second Test of the four-match series against Australia, starting Saturday. India lost the first Test by eight wickets and need a victory or a draw to keep their chances alive in the series. India have won three Tests here at this venue out of 13 attempts. Here we look at India's record at this venue.

MCG India have done well here in their previous two attempts

India have done well here in their previous two matches. They drew the Boxing Day Test at the MCG in 2014 and then sealed a victory in 2018. Notably, India won here by 137 runs in the 2018-19 series. The likes of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane hit tons in the 2014 Test, before Cheteshwar Pujara too impressed in 2018 with a 106-run knock.

Batting A look at India's batting records here

For India, Sachin Tendulkar has amassed the most runs at the MCG in Tests (449), including the most fours (43). Considering the team playing this Test, Ajinkya Rahane leads the runs tally with 230 from two matches. Meanwhile, Vinoo Mankad has the most tons here (2). Virender Sehwag holds the record for the highest individual score here by an Indian batsman (195).

Bowling A look at Team India's bowling here

Former Indian spin legend Anil Kumble has taken the most Test wickets at the MCG (15). Notably, Kumble, Kapil Dev, and B Chandrasekhar have taken two five-wicket hauls here. In the current team, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has claimed nine wickets in the only Test he played here in 2018. Bumrah has accounted for the best bowling figures in an innings (6/33).

Individual records Other notable individual records by Team India at the MCG

MS Dhoni has accounted for the most dismissals by a wicket-keeper at the MCG (17). Tendulkar holds the record for the most catches (6). Kohli and Rahane's 262-run stand for the fourth wicket is India's highest partnership tally. Lala Amarnath and MSD have captained India at the MCG on most occasions (2 each).

Information Team India has scored 400-plus here on three occasions