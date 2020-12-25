Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is expected to take over the job at Paris Saint-Germain after the French club reportedly sacked Thomas Tuchel on Thursday. As per reports, it is understood PSG's players have been told that Poch will be joining the club. Notably, talks between PSG and Pochettino started at least two weeks ago. Here are further details on the same.

Tuchel Tuchel's contract was set to expire after 2020-21 season

According to a report in the BBC, Tuchel was sacked hours after he took charge of Wednesday's 4-0 win against Strasbourg in Ligue 1. However, PSG are yet to confirm the German's dismissal. Tuchel's contract was set to expire at the end of this season. He joined PSG in May 2018 on an initial two-year contract agreeing to a one-year extension in May 2019.

Tenure A look at Tuchel's tenure at PSG

Tuchel became the Ligue 1 side's boss in June 2018, winning two league titles, the French Cup and French League Cup. They also reached the Champions League final for the first time last season, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich. Notably, this season they qualified for the Champions League round of 16 as the toppers from Group H. They are currently third in Ligue 1.

Pochettino Pochettino has been linked regularly with the PSG job

Pochettino, who led Tottenham to the UCL final in 2019, has been linked regularly with the PSG job in recent months. The former PSG player has been without a job since leaving Spurs in November 2019. Poch joined Spurs in 2014 and guided them to the League Cup final in his first full season. He was consistent in the Premier League.

Issues Problems had mounted for Tuchel