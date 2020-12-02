The Indian cricket team recently lost the three-match ODI series to Australia, despite winning the final game. This was the second successive series loss for the Men in Blue in 2020 after they were routed 0-3 in New Zealand. Quite a few senior players weren't up to the mark and continued to falter perpetually. We take a look at their ODI performance in 2020.

Virat Kohli Kohli didn't register a single ODI ton in 2020

Indian captain Virat Kohli had an ordinary year by his standards. He scored 431 from nine innings at an impressive average of 47.88. The tally also included five 50+ scores. However, this was the first year since his international debut (2008) wherein he didn't slam a single century. Interestingly, Kohli last registered an ODI ton in August 2019 (114* vs WI).

Rohit Rohit didn't play much international cricket due to injuries

Senior opener Rohit Sharma is not a part of India's white-ball squad on the Australian tour, due to his hamstring injury. He even missed the New Zealand ODI series, having played only three ODIs (vs AUS in January) He scored 171 from those games at an average of 57.00. His incredible 119 (3rd ODI) remained the highest individual score by an Indian in 2020.

Data Highest individual score by an Indian batsman (2013-2020)

It is interesting to note that Rohit has registered the highest individual score for India, for the eighth consecutive year. His scores through the years read as - 2013: 209, 2014: 264, 2015: 150, 2016: 171*, 2017: 208*, 2018: 162, 2019: 159, 2020: 119.

Bumrah Bumrah scalped only five wickets from nine ODIs

It was a forgettable year for India's premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who couldn't muster his rhythm after recovering from back injury. Things went downhill for him in New Zealand, where he failed to pick up a single wicket and conceded 167 runs (ODIs). Notably, he remained wicket-less in the powerplay overs for nine straight ODIs. Overall, he scalped only five wickets from nine games.

Shami, Dhawan Mohammed Shami and Shikhar Dhawan fared well in ODIs