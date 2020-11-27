Indian captain Virat Kohli, on Thursday, lamented lack of clarity regarding senior batsman Rohit Sharma's availability for the Australian tour. Kohli believes Rohit and Ishant Sharma could have had better chances of participating, had they traveled to Australia directly after the completion of IPL. Considering the same, the BCCI revealed that Rohit returned back from the UAE to "attend his ailing father".

Uncertainty 'So much uncertainty on the availability', says Kohli

The Indian captain speaks on the uncertainty surrounding the two players. "Right now there's so much uncertainty on whether they're going to be able to make it, if they're going to be able to make it at all or not. It definitely would have been very helpful in them getting fit if they were here and doing the rehab," Kohli stated.

Rehabilitation He gives the example of Wriddhiman Saha

Kohli described how wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, who got injured during the IPL, chose to undergo his rehabilitation Down Under. As per him, Saha has been doing better. "It definitely would have increased the chances of both of them playing Test matches. Someone like Saha who had an injury during the IPL is here doing his rehab. He's on the right path," he added.

Rohit Rohit has been training at the NCA after returning home

The BCCI initially left out Rohit from all three squads for the tour after he suffered a hamstring injury during the IPL. Although he was later added to the Test squad, he returned home to recuperate and commenced training at the NCA. Eventually, Rohit and Ishant Sharma were ruled out of the first two Tests due to quarantine rules in Australia.

Quote We had no information on why Rohit returned back

"We had no information on the reason why he's not traveling with us. And after that, the only other information officially we've received on mail is that he's in the NCA and he's been assessed and he'll be further assessed on December 11," said Kohli.

Communication 'Playing the waiting game not ideal'

A few days back, Rohit said his injury his "fine" and that he has been in touch with the BCCI. Mentioning that, Kohli said, "There's been lack of clarity and we've been playing the waiting game, which is not ideal at all. So it's been very confusing and there's been a lot of uncertainty and a lack of clarity around the situation."

Recovery BCCI clears the air over Rohit's recovery