Australian batsmen hammered the Indian bowlers to post a commanding 374/6 in the first ODI at the SCG on Friday. Skipper Aaron Finch (114) and Steve Smith scored respective centuries. They were backed by David Warner's 69 and Glenn Maxwell's brisk 19-ball 45. For India, Mohammed Shami was pick of the bowlers. Here is the mid innings match report.

Aussies Australian batsmen make merry against India

Australian openers Warner and Finch added 156 runs for the opening wicket to set the platform. After Warner's dismissal, Finch found company in the form of Smith. The two added 108 runs for the second wicket to deflate the Indian bowlers. Smith continued his march and brought up his century. In between, Maxwell tore apart the Indian bowlers, slamming five fours and three sixes.

Top three Australia's front three in commanding mode against India

Australia's top three batsmen were ominous against India and approached the innings with a lot of positivity. They hit a total of 32 boundaries between them. Warner brought up his 22nd fifty in ODIs, with a calculated innings. Skipper Finch was a delight and brought up his 17th century, besides going past 5,000 ODI runs. Smith hit his 10th career ODI ton as well.

India India were poor on the field at the SCG

The Indian players were poor on the field, dropping a few catches, besides accounting for numerous misfields. The bowling too was inconsistent and Australia cashed in. Mohammed Shami (3/59) was the only one who impressed. It was a poor outing for Yuzvendra Chahal, who was smashed for 89 runs from his 10 overs. Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah were on the expensive side.

Information Maxwell shines after a disappointing IPL campaign

Maxwell was roped in by Kings XI Punjab to do what he does best, However, the aggressive batsman failed miserably in the recently concluded IPL 2020 campaign. The senior player showed his usual self though as he enjoyed a strike rate of 236.84.

Twitter Post Aussies on a rampant mode