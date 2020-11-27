Matchday four of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 season had several breathtaking results on offer. A total of 12 groups and 48 teams were in action as 72 goals were scored. English teams Arsenal and Leicester City advanced to the next round, whereas, Tottenham won big. AC Milan were held by Lille and AS Roma qualified. Here are the key numbers.

Arsenal Arsenal thrash Molde, maintain 100% record

Arsenal earned an impressive 3-0 victory away against Molde to maintain their 100% record in the Europa League 2020-21 season. The Gunners have won their opening four group matches in a European campaign for the first time since the 2005-06 season in the Champions League. Nicolas Pepe has been directly involved in nine goals in his 10 Europa League games for Arsenal.

Spurs In-form Tottenham pump four past Ludogorets

Tottenham showed their class against Ludogorets by sealing a 4-0 victory. Carlos Vinicius scored a brace for Spurs, with Harry Winks and Lucas Moura adding the others. Vinicius has been involved in five goals in four Europa League games. Tottenham have won five consecutive matches in all competitions. Spurs have also kept three successive clean sheets in all competitions.

Italian duo Roma and Milan script these feats

Roma, who are unbeaten so far, advanced after a 2-0 victory against CFR Cluj. As per Opta, Roma have kept the clean sheet in three successive games in European competitions for the first time since March 2007. Meanwhile, excluding qualifications, Milan have found the net in seven successive away games in European competitions for the first time since December 2009.

Leicester Jamie Vardy inspires Leicester to the next round

Jamie Vardy inspired Leicester City to the round of 32 after netting a dramatic injury-time goal in a 3-3 thriller against Braga. Notably, the Foxes came from behind three times to draw the match and get to 10 points. Vardy has raced to 10 goals in all competitions for Leicester this season. Overall, the veteran striker has scored 140 goals for the Foxes.

Twitter Post Four teams progress to the round of 32