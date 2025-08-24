Greater Noida dowry murder: Victim's father demands encounter, house demolition

The father of a Greater Noida woman, who was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws over dowry, has demanded that the accused be shot dead in an encounter. The main accused, 28-year-old Vipin Bhati, has been arrested while his father, Satyaveer Bhati, and brother Rohit are still at large. The victim's father, Bhikari Singh Payla, wants their house to be razed as punishment for the crime.

Torture allegations They are killers, they should be shot: Payla Payla has accused the entire Bhati family of conspiring to kill his daughter, Nikki. He said she was tortured and tried her best to make the marriage work despite not discussing much about her life with her in-laws. "They are killers, they should be shot, their home razed," Payla told NDTV. He also alleged that Vipin wanted Nikki out of the way for another relationship.

Tragic aftermath Nikki was set ablaze over ₹36L dowry demand Nikki was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over a dowry demand of ₹36 lakh. She succumbed to her injuries while being shifted from Fortis Hospital in Noida to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Her six-year-old son witnessed the horrific incident and recounted: "Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di" (they poured something on my mother, slapped her, and set her ablaze with a lighter).

Public outrage Two videos of the incident have surfaced online Two videos of the incident have surfaced online, one showing Nikki being assaulted and dragged by her hair, and another showing her limping down the stairs after being set ablaze. The clips were reportedly recorded by Nikki's elder sister, Kanchan, who is married into the same family. Despite registering a murder case, an Instagram post by Vipin suggested Nikki died by suicide.