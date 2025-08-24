Greater Noida dowry death: Father demands encounter, property demolition India Aug 24, 2025

A shocking dowry case in Greater Noida has left many angry and heartbroken.

Nikki Bhati, 28, was allegedly set on fire by her husband Vipin and his family over a ₹36 lakh dowry demand.

Her father, Bhikari Singh Payla, is demanding strict action—including a police encounter for the accused and demolition of their property.

He's also criticized the government's handling of the case and suggested Vipin's affair may have played a role.