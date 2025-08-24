Greater Noida dowry death: Father demands encounter, property demolition
A shocking dowry case in Greater Noida has left many angry and heartbroken.
Nikki Bhati, 28, was allegedly set on fire by her husband Vipin and his family over a ₹36 lakh dowry demand.
Her father, Bhikari Singh Payla, is demanding strict action—including a police encounter for the accused and demolition of their property.
He's also criticized the government's handling of the case and suggested Vipin's affair may have played a role.
Case triggers protests, calls for stricter laws against dowry violence
Nikki's six-year-old son reportedly witnessed the tragedy, while her father-in-law and brother-in-law are still missing.
Videos recorded by Nikki's sister during the incident have intensified public anger.
Meanwhile, an Instagram post from Vipin claiming Nikki died by suicide is being seen as misleading by police.
The case has triggered fresh protests calling for tougher laws against dowry violence.