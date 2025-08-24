Pakistan-origin women on Bihar's voter list, probe ordered
Two women who originally came to India from Pakistan in the 1950s have turned up on Bihar's electoral rolls, thanks to a recent check by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Both now live in Bhagalpur and were spotted during a special revision of voter lists meant to catch ineligible entries.
The discovery has kicked off an official investigation.
Political debate in Bihar over this whole episode
The woman, Imrana Khanam, had her documents verified by Booth Level Officer Farzana Khanam.
One reportedly entered India back in 1956 with a visa from 1958.
Officials are starting the process to remove her from the voter list due to her ineligibility as a foreign national.
This whole episode has also sparked some political debate in Bihar about how secure and accurate voter rolls really are ahead of the 2025 elections.