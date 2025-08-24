DRDO successfully conducts maiden flight tests of multi-layered air defense

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has successfully conducted the maiden flight tests of its Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS). The tests were carried out on Saturday at around 12:30pm off the coast of Odisha . The IADWS is a multi-layered air defense system that includes indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defense System (VSHORADS) missiles, and a high-power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW).

System overview IADWS is integrated operation of all weapon system components The IADWS is not just a standalone system but an integrated operation of all weapon system components. This integration is controlled by a Centralized Command and Control Center developed by the Defence Research & Development Laboratory. The VSHORADS and DEW missiles were developed by the Research Center Imarat & Center for High Energy Systems and Sciences, respectively.

Test results Flight tests engaged and destroyed 3 different targets During the flight tests, three different targets were engaged and destroyed by QRSAM, VSHORADS, and High Energy Laser weapon system at different ranges and altitudes. The targets included two high-speed fixed-wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and a multi-copter drone. All weapon system components, including missile systems, drone detection & destruction system, performed flawlessly during this unique flight test.