DRDO successfully conducts maiden flight tests of multi-layered air defense
What's the story
The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has successfully conducted the maiden flight tests of its Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS). The tests were carried out on Saturday at around 12:30pm off the coast of Odisha. The IADWS is a multi-layered air defense system that includes indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defense System (VSHORADS) missiles, and a high-power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW).
System overview
IADWS is integrated operation of all weapon system components
The IADWS is not just a standalone system but an integrated operation of all weapon system components. This integration is controlled by a Centralized Command and Control Center developed by the Defence Research & Development Laboratory. The VSHORADS and DEW missiles were developed by the Research Center Imarat & Center for High Energy Systems and Sciences, respectively.
Test results
Flight tests engaged and destroyed 3 different targets
During the flight tests, three different targets were engaged and destroyed by QRSAM, VSHORADS, and High Energy Laser weapon system at different ranges and altitudes. The targets included two high-speed fixed-wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and a multi-copter drone. All weapon system components, including missile systems, drone detection & destruction system, performed flawlessly during this unique flight test.
Official acknowledgment
Test establishes India's multi-layered air defense capability
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, Indian Armed Forces, and the defense industry for their role in developing the IADWS. He said that this unique flight test has established India's multi-layered air defense capability and will strengthen area defense against enemy aerial threats. The successful test comes days after another milestone in India's missile program with the test-firing of nuclear-capable Agni-5 intermediate-range ballistic missile from Chandipur in Odisha on August 20.