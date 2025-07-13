'Drunk' Audi driver runs over 5 sleeping on Delhi pavement

In a tragic incident in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, an Audi car ran over five people sleeping on a footpath, injuring them. The victims, who were daily wage laborers from Rajasthan, have been identified as Ladhi (40), her eight-year-old daughter Bimla, her husband Sabami alias Chirma (45), Ram Chander (45), and his wife Narayani (35). The eight-year-old girl and another victim are reportedly critical. The accident occurred near Shiva Camp around 1:30am on Wednesday.

Arrest details Driver arrested, booked for rash driving The driver of the Audi, 40-year-old Utsav Shekhar from Dwarka, has been arrested. He was reportedly drunk at the time of the accident. Medical reports confirmed his intoxication. Shekhar lost control of his vehicle and hit the victims while they slept on the footpath. After hitting them, he crashed into a parked truck nearby.

Legal proceedings Victims taken to hospital The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment after locals heard their cries and called authorities. Shekhar was arrested on the spot by a police patrolling vehicle. He has been booked for rash and negligent driving, causing injury. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Amit Goel confirmed that Shekhar was drunk and was coming from Noida to Dwarka at the time of the incident.