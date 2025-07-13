Liam Payne recorded 2 complete albums before tragic death: Report
What's the story
Former One Direction member and pop star Liam Payne, who died in October 2024, recorded two complete albums months before his untimely demise, reported The Daily Mail. The unreleased music is said to be some of his most personal work and was created during a period of sobriety. Here's more on this.
Album details
First album in London, 2nd in Florida and Sweden
Per the Daily Mail, Payne's (31) first unreleased album was recorded in Camden, North London, with renowned producer Jamie Scott. Scott is known for co-writing One Direction's hit Night Changes. The second album was created over the summer of 2023 in Palm Beach, Florida, and Sweden. This period marked a significant change for Payne as he had relocated to the US with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy and focused on living clean and making music.
Release plans
'Serious discussions' about releasing some tracks
Despite both albums remaining unreleased, insiders have revealed that there are "serious discussions" about releasing some tracks to coincide with his Netflix show, Building the Band. However, it would require approval from his family. A source told Daily Mail, "Obviously, this is hugely sensitive, and no one wants to be seen to be doing the wrong thing." The Florida recordings hold special significance as Payne reportedly spent four months living clean, working out, and focusing on music during this time.
Family backing
Payne's family supports the Netflix series
Meanwhile, Payne's family, including his father Geoff and sisters Ruth and Nicola, have supported the decision to air Building The Band. This Netflix talent series features Payne as a judge and offers an intimate look at his life and career in the months leading up to his death. His episodes are set to release next week.
Legal matters
Payne died without leaving a will; details of his estate
Payne met his end after falling from his room at the Casa Sur Palmero Hotel in Buenos Aires. He reportedly died without a will, and his estate is reportedly worth £24.3 million. His son, with singer Cheryl Tweedy, is the sole beneficiary. Tweedy has been named one of the estate's executors. Meanwhile, two Argentine men accused of supplying cocaine to Payne are still in pre-trial detention. They deny selling drugs and maintain that any drug use was shared, not transactional.