Liam Payne recorded 2 complete albums before tragic death: Report

Former One Direction member and pop star Liam Payne , who died in October 2024, recorded two complete albums months before his untimely demise, reported The Daily Mail. The unreleased music is said to be some of his most personal work and was created during a period of sobriety. Here's more on this.

Album details First album in London, 2nd in Florida and Sweden Per the Daily Mail, Payne's (31) first unreleased album was recorded in Camden, North London, with renowned producer Jamie Scott. Scott is known for co-writing One Direction's hit Night Changes. The second album was created over the summer of 2023 in Palm Beach, Florida, and Sweden. This period marked a significant change for Payne as he had relocated to the US with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy and focused on living clean and making music.

Release plans 'Serious discussions' about releasing some tracks Despite both albums remaining unreleased, insiders have revealed that there are "serious discussions" about releasing some tracks to coincide with his Netflix show, Building the Band. However, it would require approval from his family. A source told Daily Mail, "Obviously, this is hugely sensitive, and no one wants to be seen to be doing the wrong thing." The Florida recordings hold special significance as Payne reportedly spent four months living clean, working out, and focusing on music during this time.

Family backing Payne's family supports the Netflix series Meanwhile, Payne's family, including his father Geoff and sisters Ruth and Nicola, have supported the decision to air Building The Band. This Netflix talent series features Payne as a judge and offers an intimate look at his life and career in the months leading up to his death. His episodes are set to release next week.