5 Diane Keaton roles we'll never get over

Diane Keaton has been a flagbearer of the film industry for decades, with her versatile acting skills and her unique style. Her career spans across genres, proving how she can adapt and thrive in every character. Here, we take a look at five iconic roles that have defined Keaton's illustrious career and the contribution she has made to cinema with the characters she has played.

Annie Hall 'Annie Hall' - A defining role In Annie Hall, Keaton played the titular character, a role that won her the Academy Award for Best Actress. The Woody Allen-directed romantic comedy is about the complexities of relationships. Keaton's Annie Hall was both charming and relatable, making it one of her most memorable performances. Her unique fashion sense in the film also made a lasting impact on popular culture.

The Godfather 'The Godfather' series - A classic performance Keaton played the role of Kay Adams-Corleone in The Godfather series. As Michael Corleone's wife, she was the one who was torn between love and moral dilemma in an influential crime family. Her performance brought the narrative to life and proved how effortlessly she could pull off complicated emotional scenes.

Something's gotta give 'Something's Gotta Give' - A romantic comedy hit In Something's Gotta Give, Keaton starred with Jack Nicholson in this rom-com about unexpected love later in life. Her portrayal of Erica Barry got her another Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. The movie was lauded for its witty dialogue and chemistry between the lead actors, further establishing Keaton's place as a leading lady in Hollywood.

Baby boom 'Baby boom' - Balancing career and family In Baby Boom, Keaton played J.C. Wiatt in the comedy-drama about balancing career ambitions with an unexpected motherhood. From navigating the challenges with humor and determination to redefining what success means on her terms, her character did it all. The role struck a chord with audiences who loved its exploration of work-life balance themes at a time when such topics were gaining traction.