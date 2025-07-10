Chitrangda Singh officially joins Salman in 'Battle of Galwan'
What's the story
Actor Chitrangda Singh has officially joined the cast of the upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, headlined by superstar Salman Khan. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between Indian and Chinese armed personnel. This project will mark the first collaboration between Singh and Khan.
Director's statement
Lakhia, known for his work in Shootout at Lokhandwala, expressed his excitement about Singh's addition to the cast. He said in a statement, "I've always wanted to work with Chitrangda since I watched her amazing performance in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and then Bob Biswas." "Chitrangda brings a rare blend of strength and sensitivity to the screen as her feminine side will match perfectly with Salman Sir's brooding but quiet strength," he added.
Film's premise
More about the Galwan Valley clash
The makers of Battle of Galwan have revealed that the film is based on one of India's most brutal battles, fought without a single bullet being fired. It was fought over 15,000 feet above sea level and is a testament to India's indomitable spirit. The Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 saw the sacrifice of 20 Indian Army personnel, marking one of the most serious military conflicts between India and China in decades.