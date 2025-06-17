Chitrangda Singh locked opposite Salman Khan in Apoorva Lakhia's film
What's the story
Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh are all set to share the screen for the first time in Apoorva Lakhia's upcoming military action drama.
The film is based on true events and will be a major commercial project for Singh.
The untitled movie will be a significant addition to Khan's filmography after his recent release, Sikandar.
Casting details
Singh's role in this military action drama remains a secret
Sources close to the production have revealed to India Today that Singh will be playing the female lead opposite Khan in this untitled project.
The film is being directed by Lakhia, who is known for gritty films like Shootout at Lokhandwala and Haseena Parkar.
The plot details are still under wraps, but it is said to be inspired by real events.
Career updates
Khan was last seen in 'Sikandar'
Khan was last seen in Sikandar, which was released on Eid 2025. He has been focusing on revamping his career after a few disappointing releases. His most notable roles in the last decade include the Tiger franchise, Sultan, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
Meanwhile, Singh is known for her screen presence and subtle performances but remains one of Bollywood's most underutilized talents.
Career highlights
Singh's 1st major project with a top male star
Singh was last seen in the multi-starrer Housefull 5 and the Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, where she portrayed a politician.
This upcoming film marks her first major commercial project with a top male star like Khan.
The collaboration is expected to give Singh's career a significant boost.