'Saiyaara' unveils new love-anthem 'Tum Ho Toh' featuring Ahaan, Aneet
What's the story
The upcoming Hindi romantic drama, Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Mohit Suri, has unveiled yet another love anthem titled Tum Ho Toh.
The song features the main leads, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, showing their love through a series of romantic moments.
Their on-screen chemistry has become one of the main reasons fans are awaiting the film's release.
Twitter Post
'Saiyaara' releases new love song
Two imperfect halves. One incredible love story.
Witness a love story unlike any other! #Saiyaara releasing in cinemas on 18th July.
Music video
A visual treat for fans
The music video for Tum Ho Toh showcases Panday and Padda in a series of romantic moments, including kisses and playful interactions.
Their chemistry is palpable throughout the video, making it a visual treat for fans.
The singers behind the sweet song are Vishal Mishra and Hansika Pareek, who have been praised for their melodious vocals.
Film release
'Saiyaara' set to release on July 18, 2025
Saiyaara, which marks Panday's Bollywood debut, is set to release on the big screen on July 18, 2025. The film is reportedly an intense love story that explores themes of heartbreak, love, and hope.
While the audience might know Padda from Big Girls Don't Cry, this will be Panday's first appearance in a movie.
Suri revealed Saiyaara is his homage to the love stories that he loves and the sweeping romances that he has come across throughout his life.