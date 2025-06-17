What's the story

The upcoming Hindi romantic drama, Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Mohit Suri, has unveiled yet another love anthem titled Tum Ho Toh.

The song features the main leads, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, showing their love through a series of romantic moments.

Their on-screen chemistry has become one of the main reasons fans are awaiting the film's release.