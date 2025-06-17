'Lilo & Stitch' actor David HK Bell dies at 57
Hollywood actor David Hekili Kenui Bell, known for his role in the live-action remake of Disney's Lilo & Stitch, has died at the age of 57.
The sad news was confirmed by his sister, Jalene, on Facebook. The cause of death is not known yet.
"It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant, and handsome little brother David H.K.Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father," she wrote on Facebook.
Tribute
'A diamond in the rough': Jalene
In her tribute, Jalene wrote about her brother's passion for the arts.
She didn't provide a cause behind his demise but highlighted his educational background and unique skills.
"He went to Punahou and Kalani while our dad spoke Hawaiian so his ability to deliver lines with English understanding, Indigenous knowledge and Pidgen to da Max...made him a diamond in the rough."
Career
Bell's passion for acting
Bell recently appeared in the remake of Lilo & Stitch, where he portrayed Big Hawaiian Dude. The film was released in May this year.
He had also worked on shows like Magnum P.I. and Hawaii Five-0.
In a tribute to her brother, Jalene said that Bell loved acting and doing voiceovers, adding that the film industry had always excited him.
Background
Bell worked as an assistant airport superintendent
Originally from Kaimuki, Bell attended Kalani High School, as per his Facebook page.
He was living in Waimea at the time of his death. He served as the assistant airport superintendent at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport.
He recently posted about the screening of Lilo and Stitch on his Instagram, thanking the crew for their effort.