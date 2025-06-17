What's the story

Hollywood actor David Hekili Kenui Bell, known for his role in the live-action remake of Disney's Lilo & Stitch, has died at the age of 57.

The sad news was confirmed by his sister, Jalene, on Facebook. The cause of death is not known yet.

"It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant, and handsome little brother David H.K.Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father," she wrote on Facebook.