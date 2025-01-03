Summarize Simplifying... In short Emmy winner Abdul-Mateen II is set to star as Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man, in Disney+'s new series.

The Marvel character, first introduced in 1964, inherits a weapons factory, gains superpowers, and initially opposes The Avengers before joining them.

Despite production challenges and filming delays, the series, led by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, is back on track. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Wonder Man' will be released in 2025

Marvel's 'Wonder Man': What to expect from Disney+ series

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Jan 03, 202502:10 am

What's the story Marvel Studios is all set to enthrall fans with a brand new TV series adaptation of Wonder Man, exclusively on Disney+. The show will star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the titular character, Simon Williams aka Wonder Man. Abdul-Mateen II is famous for his roles in DC's Watchmen and Aquaman films. The series will premiere in December 2025 and will have eight episodes.

Casting details

'Wonder Man' series: A glimpse into the cast

Abdul-Mateen II, an Emmy winner for his role in HBO's Watchmen, will play the titular hero Simon Williams in Disney+'s Wonder Man. The cast also features Demetrius Grosse as Eric Williams/Grim Reaper, Simon's brother who resorts to crime after being shunned by his family. Ben Kingsley is likely to reprise his MCU role as villain Trevor Slattery from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Storyline insights

'Wonder Man' plot and character connections revealed

Wonder Man, who first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1964 via The Avengers #9, was created by Stan Lee, Don Heck, and Jack Kirby. The character Simon Williams inherits his father's military weapons factory but suffers financial losses due to Stark Industries's success. He gains ion-based superpowers while working for Baron Zemo, first becoming an antagonist to The Avengers, before switching sides. Wonder Man is also linked to Vision and Wanda/Scarlet Witch from WandaVision through ionic energy and brainwaves.

Behind the scenes

Production details and filming challenges of 'Wonder Man'

The production of Wonder Man is spearheaded by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Cretton, who worked on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, teamed up with Guest in June 2022 to bring this project to Disney+. The series faced major hurdles during its production phase. Filming started in early 2023 but was stopped by May due to protests at shooting locations. Despite cancelation rumors, filming resumed in January 2024.