Kim Soo-Hyun to lead star-studded cast of 'Knock Off'

Meet the all-star lineup of Kim Soo-hyun's K-drama 'Knock Off'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:19 pm Jul 14, 202404:19 pm

What's the story Kim Soo-Hyun, the South Korean actor riding high on the success of his recent Netflix blockbuster Queen Of Tears, is set to lead the cast of his next project, Knock Off. The forthcoming black comedy has confirmed a robust line-up of 12 actors, including Jo Bo-ah who is already part of the show. Recent additions to the cast are Kwon Nara and Kim Mu-yeol, as reported by Star News.

Show synopsis

'Knock Off' plot and character details revealed

Knock Off narrates the journey of Kim Sung-joon, an average man, who, after losing his job during the Asian financial crisis, ventures into the counterfeit business and ascends to global Counterfeit King. The drama aims to realistically depict the 1997 IMF crisis that impacted South Korea. Nara will return to television with this series, portraying Moon Yoo-bin, a young woman who begins creating and selling counterfeit goods alongside her brother under Kim's mentorship.

Production update

Production timeline and streaming details

Apart from the above-mentioned cast, the star-studded ensemble also includes Lee Jung-eun, Jo Woo-jin, Go Gyu-pil, Yoo Jae-myung, and Choi Gyu-ri. The filming of Knock Off is scheduled to commence in August this year. While an official release date has not been disclosed yet, many media reports indicate that the upcoming drama will be available for global streaming on Disney+.

Actor profiles

Cast members' previous works and achievements

Nara is recognized for her performances in TV series such as The Midnight Studio, Itaewon Class, My Mister, and Suspicious Partner. Jo has led projects like Destined With You opposite Rowoon and Tale of the Nine-Tailed opposite Lee Dong-Wook. Kim, currently one of the most profitable actors in Korean entertainment, holds the title of highest-paid Korean actor. His last project, Queen Of Tears, shattered several viewership records.