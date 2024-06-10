Next Article

Jung Jinyoung and Dahyun lead Korean adaptation of 'Apple Of My Eye'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:29 pm Jun 10, 202405:29 pm

What's the story Jung Jin-young and TWICE's Dahyun have been confirmed as the lead actors in the Korean adaptation of the Taiwanese coming-of-age romance film You Are the Apple of My Eye. The announcement was made by production companies STUDIO TAKE and Jayuro Pictures on Monday. In the Korean adaptation, Jung will portray Jin Woo, a character equivalent to Ko Ching Teng from the original film. Dahyun will play Seon Ah, a character similar to Shen Chia Yi.

Film preview

First stills from the upcoming film released

The first look at You Are the Apple of My Eye was released, too, featuring Dahyun and Jung in school uniforms, exuding a youthful vibe. The stills hint at a romantic plot between their characters as they are seen sweetly looking at each other. To note, the remake will mark the feature directorial debut of Cho Young-myoung. Bankrolled by Studio Take, the filming for this highly-anticipated project began earlier this month with a planned release in 2025.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the stills here

Plot

What is the film all about?

Based on Taiwanese author Giddens Ko's semi-autobiographical novel of the same title, the film delves into a romantic comedy-drama set in a private school, where a group of friends finds themselves enamored with the same girl, Seon Ah. Jung portrays the lone member of the group who initially denies any interest in the popular classmate but eventually falls for her charms. Exploring themes of youth and first love, the movie promises to captivate audiences with its heartfelt story.

Reactions

Actors's statements on the forthcoming romance drama project

Jung expressed his happiness about being part of this project, stating, "I am happy to have been cast in a project that I have affection for. I will do my best to convey the emotions of the original film." Dahyun shared her excitement about her role, saying, "It is an honor to be able to greet viewers through the big screen with a great project. I am very excited."

Future endeavors

Meanwhile, a quick look at Dahyun and Jung's upcoming projects

Apart from You Are the Apple of My Eye, Dahyun—a member of the K-pop girl group TWICE—is also confirmed for the upcoming sports film Sprint, marking her debut as an actor. Former leader of boy group B1A4, Jung, on the other hand, has been part of several successful projects including Sweet Home, My First First Love, and Police University. Both actors are looking forward to their future projects and collaborations.