Janhvi Kapoor's candid moments with Shikhar Pahariya win the internet

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:36 pm Jun 04, 202406:36 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor had the "best weekend," marked by the positive reception of her latest film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and spending cherished moments with her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. She shared glimpses of her weekend on Instagram on Tuesday, but all fans could focus on were her candid shots with Pahariya from the Ambani cruise bash. The photos depicted the couple sharing romantic moments, bringing smiles to many faces despite their somewhat blurry quality.

Kapoor's Instagram post sparked relationship confirmation

Kapoor's Instagram post, featuring Pahariya, was captioned: "It's been the best weekend. Thank you for the love and memories #gratitude." This sparked speculation about their relationship status. During her recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, when asked if she preferred a partner with similar interests or was content with her current situation, Kapoor responded, "Jis bhi Shikhar par main hoon wahan bahut khush hoon. (I am very happy wherever I am)."

Boney Kapoor confirmed daughter's relationship earlier

While Kapoor and Pahariya have not officially confirmed their relationship, their Instagram posts and comments from family members suggest they are indeed a couple. The seal was further stamped by Kapoor's father, Boney Kapoor, who stated that his daughter is in a relationship with Pahariya—grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde. The pair have reportedly been dating for some time now, reportedly having first dated each other in school.