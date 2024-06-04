Next Article

British thriller 'The Critic' starring Ian McKellen lands Lionsgate deal

By Tanvi Gupta 06:18 pm Jun 04, 202406:18 pm

What's the story Lionsgate UK has successfully secured a deal with Zygi Kamasa's True Brit Entertainment for the release of Tony Award-winning actor Ian McKellen's film, The Critic, reported Deadline. Helmed by Anand Tucker, the movie is slated to premiere in UK and Irish cinemas on September 13. The cast of the forthcoming film features renowned actors including McKellen, Gemma Arterton, Mark Strong, Alfred Enoch, Romola Garai, Ben Barnes, and Lesley Manville.

Film synopsis

What is 'The Critic' all about?

Set in 1930s London, The Critic is a thrilling tale of "ambition, blackmail, and desire" with a dazzling anti-hero at its heart. The plot revolves around theater critic Jimmy Erskine (McKellen), who is targeted by the new owner of the Daily Chronicle, David Brooke (Strong). Struggling actor Nina Land (Arterton) strikes a Faustian pact with Erskine in an attempt to win his favor. The screenplay was adapted from Anthony Quinn's novel Curtain Call by writer Patrick Marber.

Statement

When McKellen reflected on his role

In the film, McKellen embodies a Mephistophelian figure—one who has traded his moral compass for prime orchestra seats. "Often the devil has the best tunes and the best lines, and it's fun to play an outrageous man who clearly has some emotional problems," McKellen previously reflected during an interview. "It was an intriguing script, tending toward melodrama," he added. To note, the film made its world premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Reactions

It is a 'taut and gripping thriller...'

Marie-Claire Benson, head of the Lionsgate UK Motion Picture Group, praised The Critic, stating that it is a "taut and gripping thriller" with McKellen's "completely captivating performance." She added that the film is "hugely entertaining and will stay with you long after you leave the cinema." True Brit Entertainment CEO also expressed his delight at partnering with Lionsgate for The Critic, describing it as an "astonishing British film with a stellar cast."