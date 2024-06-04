Next Article

Demi Lovato opens up about mental health

Demi Lovato on 'finding hope' after multiple mental health treatments

By Tanvi Gupta 06:12 pm Jun 04, 202406:12 pm

What's the story Demi Lovato, the renowned singer and actor, recently spoke about her path to self-improvement after undergoing five in-patient mental health treatments. At The Center For Youth Mental Health at NewYork-Presbyterian's annual benefit, she shared her experiences with the audience. "I have been to inpatient treatment five times, and it has something that every single time I walked back into a treatment center, I felt defeated," she confessed.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The 31-year-old star—who has been in the public eye since childhood—has struggled with mental illness. In 2011, at the age of 18, Lovato disclosed her bipolar disorder diagnosis and has been candid about her struggles with substance abuse and eating disorders. After being hospitalized in 2018 following a "near-fatal heroin overdose," Lovato has made significant progress. In a 2023 interview, she stated, "I feel like I am in control now, where my whole life I wasn't in control."

Turning point

Lovato found 'glimmer of hope' in active participation in recovery

Lovato's outlook began to shift when she started actively participating in her recovery process. "The glimmer of hope was when I started putting in the work and I started to, whether it was work, a program, or talk to my treatment team and build relationships there," she said. "I think the glimmer of hope started to change when I started to find joy and the little things in life. And that was something that was so foreign to me before."

Recovery path

Lovato embraced recovery after fifth mental health treatment

After her fifth round of in-patient mental health treatment, Lovato experienced a significant shift. She felt like she had hit rock bottom and knew what she needed to do next: live a life in recovery. "It felt like I had hit rock bottom and I just knew what I needed to do...And that was something that I pushed off for so long," Lovato shared.

Self-Understanding

Lovato's mental health struggles 'don't define her identity'

Toward the end, Lovato emphasized that her mental health struggles do not define her identity. She learned this during her first treatment session and has carried this understanding with her ever since. "It wasn't until I went into treatment for the first time that I realized this isn't who I am. It's just a part of what makes me me," she said, adding that she's "grateful for the things that I've been through and what I've overcome."