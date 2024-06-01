Next Article

Jennifer Lopez cancels tour, disappoints fans

'Completely heartsick' Jennifer Lopez cancels tour: Find out why

By Tanvi Gupta 09:54 am Jun 01, 202409:54 am

What's the story Jennifer Lopez has unexpectedly canceled her This Is Me... Now: The Tour, causing a stir among fans and the entertainment industry. The pop icon announced the cancelation of her 30-city tour on Friday via her OntheJLO newsletter. She expressed deep regret in her announcement: "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down." She continued, "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary."

Context

Why does this story matter?

The 54-year-old singer was gearing up for a major 30+ city tour, starting June 26 in Orlando, Florida, to promote her latest album, This is Me...Now, released in February. Her tour was set to cover numerous North American cities, including Miami, Los Angeles, Toronto, and New York City, with a final stop in Houston on August 31. However, the announcement of the tour's cancelation comes on the heels of several unexplained show cancelations.

Personal reasons

'Personal' circumstances behind the decision

Contrary to reports of MGM Grand's concerns about low sales for Lopez's $90M Las Vegas residency, a source close to the actor revealed that the tour cancelation was due to "personal reasons." The source reportedly stated, "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends," amid rumors of a split between Lopez and Ben Affleck. Live Nation has confirmed that all tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.

Tour renaming

Lopez's tour was renamed before the cancelation

Before the cancelation, Lopez had renamed her tour from This Is Me... Now to This Is Me... Live | The Greatest Hits, indicating a shift in focus from her latest album's songs to her entire discography. This move was presumably intended to attract listeners who didn't connect with her latest material. Meanwhile, Lopez is currently promoting her Netflix movie Atlas, which premiered on the streaming platform on May 24.

Statement

When Lopez hinted 'This is Me...' might be final work

In an interview with USA TODAY earlier this year, Lopez hinted that This is Me... Now might be her final work. She reflected, "I've been on this search for so long, since people first met me and my first record came out and even before that in my first movie role, where I've been on this journey trying to figure this thing out for myself." "This album kind of closed the loop in a way."

Separation rumors

Lopez is having a tough time on the personal front

Meanwhile, Lopez has several personal problems to battle. She and Affleck have recently faced intense scrutiny regarding their relationship status. On May 16, the couple was photographed together for the first time in over a month, both visibly wearing their wedding rings. The couple, who first got engaged in 2002 and then again in 2021, tied the knot in a late-night Las Vegas ceremony on July 16, 2022. This is Affleck's second marriage and Lopez's fourth.