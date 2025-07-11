Global economic concerns push silver prices higher

Silver prices in India hit all-time high, surpass ₹1.1 lakh

By Mudit Dube 05:13 pm Jul 11, 2025

What's the story

Silver prices in India have touched an all-time high, breaching the ₹1.1 lakh per kilogram mark on Friday. The spot price stood at ₹109.9 per gram or ₹1,09,900 per kilogram, according to Goodreturns data. The surge is primarily due to heightened demand and global economic uncertainties that have investors flocking toward safe-haven assets like silver and gold.