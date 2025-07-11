Who is Priya Nair, HUL's first-ever female CEO?

India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) , has announced the appointment of Priya Nair as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. The move comes as a major shift in the company's leadership structure. Priya will take over from the current CEO Rohit Jawa on August 1, 2025. This will make her the first woman to lead HUL in its nearly century-long history.

Market reaction Nair's appointment sends HUL shares up 5% Following the announcement of Nair's appointment, HUL's shares surged by 5% to ₹2,521.9 per share. Analysts believe that her leadership will help the company tackle rising competition and speed up its digital transformation efforts. Nair has been with Unilever for nearly three decades and is currently the President of Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever Group.

Performance history Track record of transforming underperforming segments into profit powerhouses Nair has a proven track record of transforming underperforming segments into profit powerhouses. During her tenure as Executive Director of Home Care from 2014-2020, she increased the segment's EBIT margin by 570 basis points. The move also improved HUL's overall EBIT margin from 15% to an impressive 22.3%. As Executive Director of Beauty & Wellbeing from 2020-2022, Nair drove a strategic shift toward premium segments in HUL's portfolio.

Strategic vision Global exposure could be vital for HUL's expansion plans As Unilever Group President of Beauty & Wellbeing, Nair manages a €13 billion portfolio across over 20 markets. Her global exposure could be vital for HUL's expansion plans. The timing of her appointment also aligns with Unilever's new global CEO Fernando Fernandez highlighting India as one of the two anchor markets for the company's global portfolio.