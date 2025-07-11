Over half million Afghans expelled from Iran in 16 days

The United Nations has reported that over half a million Afghans have been expelled from Iran in the last 16 days since the end of the conflict with Israel . The International Organization for Migration (IOM) recorded 508,426 Afghans leaving through the Iranian-Afghanistan border between June 24-July 9. The deportations have intensified since the conflict, amid unproven allegations that Afghans had spied for Israel before and during the attacks. Many of the undocumented Afghans carry out lower-paid labor across Iran.

Planned expulsion Deportations align with scheme announced by Iran in March But there isn't much proof that Afghan migrants are assisting Israel. This has led critics to argue that the Iranian government is using these allegations as a pretext to achieve its long-standing goal of reducing the number of undocumented Afghans while diverting internal discontent toward an easily targeted minority group. Per CNN, the conditions for returnees are harsh, with temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius.

Dire conditions 'Situation quite dire' Mihyung Park, the chief of mission for the UN's IOM, described the situation as "quite dire," with thousands of people exposed to extreme heat. Footage from the Islam Qala border crossing shows hundreds of migrants waiting to be processed and transported in sweltering summer temperatures. Many had lived in Iran for years under semi-permanent conditions despite lacking documentation.

Espionage claims Deportation process plagued by allegations of abuse and extortion The deportation process has also been marred by allegations of abuse and extortion. One Afghan migrant, Bashir, recounted his harrowing experience of being detained in Tehran, extorted for money, and kept in a detention center without food or water. "First, they took 10 million tomans (about $200) from me. Then they sent me to the detention center where...they wouldn't give us food or drinking water. There were around 200 people there."

Deportees 'We spent six years in Iran' Another deportee, Parisa, shared how her family was forced to leave despite having legal documents. "We spent six years in Iran before they told us to apply for the exit letter and leave Iran," she was quoted as saying by CNN. "We did have a legal census document, but they told us to leave Iran immediately," she said.