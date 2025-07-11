Anupam Kher recalls getting rejected from Bollywood because of baldness

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently opened up about the early career rejections in Bollywood due to his baldness. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, he recalled how the industry once saw his baldness as a limitation for his career and overlooked his talent. "People told me to become an assistant or a writer," he revealed, adding that even after getting a gold medal from the National School of Drama , people questioned his acting aspirations.

Industry pressure 'My secretary asked me to wear a wig...' Kher also revealed the pressure he faced to conform to industry standards, including wearing a wig. "My first secretary, Ashok Punjabi, used to keep telling me to wear a wig." "He used to tell, 'Have you ever seen a hero without hair?' And I used to say, 'It's going to be me.'" Despite this pressure, Kher remained confident and prioritized his work and attitude over conventional appearances.

Work ethic It's about the work you put in, says Kher Kher emphasized that it should not matter how one looks, but about the work one puts in. "Your work should speak. People stay at the top because of their work and their attitude," he shared. He also highlighted how appearances do not determine success, using Shah Rukh Khan's unconventional journey as an example. "Shah Rukh is not 6'2, he's not muscular, but he's ruled for over 30 years."