Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi' trailer out: Autistic woman redefines the norm 

The film features an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff , Boman Irani , Karan Tacker, Iain Glen, Pallavi Joshi, and Arvind Swami . Kher plays Tanvi's confused and skeptical grandfather, Colonel Khanna. The screenplay is penned by Ankur Suman and Abhishek Dixit, along with Kher. Notably, the film draws inspiration from Kher's niece, who is on the autism spectrum. MM Keeravani has composed the music for this project, produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with the National Film Development Corporation.

Director's statement

'One of the most important films of my career'

Kher, a veteran actor who made his directorial debut with 2002's Om Jai Jagadish, expressed his hopes for Tanvi The Great. He said in a statement, "This film is my tribute to every person who is different but no less." "It's the story of an autistic, brilliant and fiercely determined girl who dreams of joining the Indian Army. This is one of the most important films of my career."