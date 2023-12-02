Happy birthday, Boman Irani: Films that made him our favorite
He started as a photographer before finding his calling in acting. Whether it's playing a principal's role in 3 Idiots, or a dean in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Boman Irani, an actor par excellence, picked characters that made him a fan favorite over the years. On his 64th birthday on Saturday, we take a look at some of his memorable films.
'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.'
In Raju Hirani's Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Irani was given the job as Dr. Asthana to make Munna Bhai's (played by Sanjay Dutt) life, a living hell in the hospital. It's a role that made him a household name. Irani was cast in the film's standalone sequel, too, as Lucky Singh, and interestingly, he earned accolades for his performance in both films.
'3 Idiots'
Irani's most iconic character is that of Dr. Viru "Virus" Sahastrabuddhe. Those curled-up gray locks, that annoying face, and his visible hatred for the unruly college boys gave us a character to remember forever. He won three awards for the role - Filmfare Awards, Screen Awards, and IIFA Awards in Best Supporting Actor, Villain, and Performance in a Negative Role.
'Don'
Although he's mostly loved for playing humorous characters, Irani proved he can very well be a villain, too. His casting as Vardhan/DCP D'Silva in Farhan Akhtar's Don and Don 2, went on to show that he fits the bill to play an out-and-about baddy as well. Irani's performance as the antagonist in the Don franchise is one of his top acts to date.
'Khosla Ka Ghosla!'
It's one of the best films made in the history of Indian cinema. Every actor delivered a performance that's memorable to date. There was no way Irani could have stayed away from delivering his best, too. He played the role of a corrupt property dealer Kishan Khurrana. Whether it was his dressing or how he spoke, Irani got every bit of his character right.