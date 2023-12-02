K-drama revisit: Decoding irresistible charm of 'Business Proposal's romantic twists

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Dec 02, 202302:10 am

In the world of K-drama, watching Business Proposal feels like slipping into a well-worn sweater. This 2022 romantic comedy doesn't shy away from embracing classic tropes; instead, it proudly displays them throughout its 12-episode journey on Netflix. Adapted from the eponymous webtoon, the show features Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu, and Seol In-ah. These reasons explain why we still love this Korean show.

Food researcher Shin Ha-Ri (Kim) reluctantly steps into the shoes of her friend Jin Young-Seo (Seol) on a blind date, only to be blindsided when she discovers her date is none other than Kang Tae-Moo (Ahn), the rigid president of her company. What follows is a tangled web of fake dating. Simultaneously, Jin finds herself drawn to Kang's Chief Secretary, Cha Sung-Hoon (Min-Kyu).

The best part about BP lies in its story, which distinguishes itself by avoiding the pitfalls of excessive drama. Drawing parallels with the K-drama What's Wrong With Secretary Kim in terms of exploring childhood trauma and the transformative power of love, BP offers a more unique twist to the tale. The show's humor complements its heartfelt moments without getting bogged down by unnecessary melodrama.

Kim's performance stands out—particularly in the initial scenes where she disguises herself as Shin Geum-Hi. While it's natural to draw comparisons between Ahn's Kang and Lee Young-Joon from WWWSK (Park Seo-joon), the show diverges from these parallels early on. The romantic scenes between the duo are undeniably "butterflies-in-the-stomach" swoon-worthy. However, it's the shared hilarity between the two that truly makes this on-screen pair remarkable.

The second lead couple in BP is equally captivating and takes center stage in the first half of the show. How they gradually develop affection and seamlessly transition into a relationship sets a benchmark for relationship goals. Min-Kyu—in particular—leaves a lasting impression with a memorable storyline that is bound to be referenced in future shows of the same genre for years to come.

BP manages to preserve the genuine warmth of friendship between its female leads. Kim and Seol bring an easy camaraderie to the screen. Amidst romantic entanglements, the core of their connection remains unshaken. However, the same depth isn't afforded to male leads. Despite hints at a strong bond, the show allocates little time to delve into their relationship, leaving it at a surface-level bromance.

While the makers of BP left no stone unturned in making the show entertaining from start to finish, some viewers may notice the occasional flicker of predictability. It doesn't detract from the overall experience, but more unpredictability could have elevated the drama to even greater heights. Additionally, the show's unabashed romanticism might appear cheesy to those with a taste for grittier narratives.

BP is undeniably a worthwhile investment of your time. With the added advantage of a concise 12-episode span, the series avoids stagnation, delving into complexities and seamlessly sorting them out in the next scene. While it shares similarities with other swoon-worthy K-dramas like WWWSK, Her Private Life, and Coffee Prince, BP possesses a unique charm that can only be fully appreciated once experienced firsthand.