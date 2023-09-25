EXO D.O.'s 'You Reap What You Sow' promises hilarious 'facation'

Entertainment

EXO D.O.'s 'You Reap What You Sow' promises hilarious 'facation'

Written by Aikantik Bag September 25, 2023 | 05:56 pm 1 min read

'You Reap What You Sow' teaser is out

Lee Kwang-soo, EXO's D.O., Kim Woo-bin, and Kim Ki-bang are set to star in a new show titled You Reap What You Sow, which follows the four actors as they take on the challenge of farming in the countryside. Produced by Na Young-suk, the show promises to be a lighthearted documentary-style program that showcases the hilarious mishaps and chaotic moments that the four novice farmers encounter as they plow a small field together.

Hilarious posters and teaser are out

The show's tagline, "A Comic Documentary of Real Besties' Facation (Farming Vacation)," is reflected in the two new posters that were unveiled on Monday, featuring the cast donned in rural attire and striking hilariously awkward poses promising laughter. The teaser video for You Reap What You Sow provided a sneak peek into the quartet's comedic farm life.

More about the teaser

The teaser starts with D.O. and Lee celebrating their first harvest. The teaser also shows glimpses of chaotic farming moments and struggles. It ends with D.O.'s culinary skills and mouth-watering mukbang scenes. The quartet's little knowledge about farming and their collective inexperience will lead to a string of mishaps.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline