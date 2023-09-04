TXT's 'Act: Sweet Mirageworld' tour finale details are out

Written by Aikantik Bag September 04, 2023 | 02:09 pm 1 min read

'Act: Sweet Mirageworld' Tour Finale ticketing details are out

South Korean group TXT (Tomorrow X Together) has revealed the venue for the final concert of their Act: Sweet Mirageworld tour. The highly anticipated finale will take place on December 2-3 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, with live streaming available for fans worldwide. TXT is a K-pop group formed by BigHit Music, consisting of five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. The group has gained immense popularity since its debut and has a dedicated fanbase.

Ticket prices and age restrictions revealed

The VIP seat tickets cost 1,98,000 won (Rs. 12,400) and general seats cost 1,54,000 won (Rs. 9,700). Online streaming ticket prices are 59,400 won (Rs. 3,700) for Day 1 pass and 1,10,000 won (Rs. 6,800) for Day 2 pass. According to TXT's agency, attendees must be nine years old and above to be part of the finale concert in Seoul. The Act: Sweet Mirageworld tour has been a massive success for TXT.

