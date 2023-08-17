LOONA's former member Chuu wins legal case against BlockBerry Creative

Written by Aikantik Bag August 17, 2023 | 05:42 pm 1 min read

Chuu wins lawsuit against BlockBerry Creative

Former LOONA member Chuu emerged victorious in her lawsuit against BlockBerry Creative on Thursday. The 12th Civil Division of the Seoul Northern District Court ruled in her favor, invalidating her exclusive contract with the agency, which was signed in December 2017. The court also ordered BlockBerry Creative to cover the litigation costs. Chuu had initially filed for a preliminary injunction in January 2022, citing concerns over income settlement and breach of trust.

BlockBerry Creative's contract has been nullified

Despite the court's efforts to mediate between Chuu and BlockBerry Creative in March 2023, the two parties failed to reach an agreement. Consequently, the contract was deemed legally void, granting Chuu complete freedom from its terms due to the outcome of the main lawsuit. Before this, all remaining 12 members of LOONA won their lawsuits against the agency, leading to a suspension of their contracts with the last batch emerging victorious in June.

Chuu is currently signed with ATRP

BlockBerry Creative announced Chuu's departure from LOONA in November 2022, attributing it to "violent language and misuse of power" toward staff members. Interestingly, Chuu refuted these allegations. In April, the singer signed an exclusive contract with ATRP and has since been actively participating in various promotional activities.

