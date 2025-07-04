2025 Bajaj Dominar 400, Dominar 250 launched, starting at ₹1.9L
What's the story
Bajaj Auto has launched the 2025 Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 in India. The new models come with a range of upgrades including ride modes, a new instrument console, and factory-fitted accessories. The price for the Dominar 250 starts at ₹1.92 lakh while the more powerful Dominar 400 is available from ₹2.39 lakh (both ex-showroom Delhi).
Model updates
Ride modes for enhanced performance
The 2025 Dominar 400 retains its design but gets new electronic aids. It now features ride-by-wire through an electronic throttle body that offers four ride modes: Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-Road. Meanwhile, the 2025 Dominar 250 comes with four ABS ride modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB), similar to the recently updated Bajaj Pulsar 250 range.
Information
OBD-2B compliant engines on both models
The 2025 Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 are powered by OBD-2B compliant engines, with the Dominar 400 using a 373cc mill while the Dominar 250 gets a smaller but still capable 249cc motor.
Design improvements
New digital instrument console for better visibility
The 2025 Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 sport a bonded digital instrument console designed for improved visibility and weather resistance. The handlebar design has been revised to improve ergonomics, making long rides more comfortable. A new switchgear has also been added for better control of the new systems on these bikes.