Next Article

INR strengthened 0.19% against the US dollar

Sensex closes flat near 74,250 mark, Nifty settles above 22,500

By Akash Pandey 04:12 pm Apr 05, 202404:12 pm

What's the story On Friday, major indices of the stock market ended flat. While the Sensex gained 20.59 points to end at 74,248.22 points, the Nifty traded flat at 22,513.7 points. The midcap indices marginally edged up with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 37.2 points, or 0.27%, to settle at 13,978.35 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Market results

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY BANK, and NIFTY PVT BANK topped the list, edging up 1.41%, 0.89%, and 0.89%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Kotak Mahindra, HDFC Bank, and SBI Life Insurance, adding 2.06%, 1.49%, and 1.49%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were UltraTech Cement, Grasim, and Bajaj Auto, which fell 1.78%, 1.66%, and 1.47%, respectively.

Data

Take a peek at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index slipped 1.18 points, or 0.01%, to 16,723.92 points while the Nikkei rose 781.06 points or 2%, to 38,992.08 points. In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 227.29 points, or 1.4%, to 16,050.17 points.

Commodities

INR goes up 0.19% against US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) on Friday strengthened 0.19% to settle at ₹83.29 against the US dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to ₹69,840 and ₹79,457, respectively. The crude oil futures prices surged by $1.22, or 1.43% to $86.75 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices were steady in India on Friday. In Delhi, diesel costs ₹87.66 and petrol is selling for ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel and petrol are priced at ₹92.13 and ₹104.19 per liter, respectively.

Crypto

How are popular cryptocurrencies performing?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $66,863.99, a 0.91% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.79% and is selling at $3,278.07. BNB and Cardano are listed at $576.16 (1.85% down) and $0.5681 (2.33% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 5.47% lower than yesterday at $0.1716.